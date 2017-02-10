One Woman Sex and the City' at Sondheim
Grab your friends and go on a laughter-infused version of all six seasons of "Sex and the City," with "One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody on Love, Friendship, and Shoes" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 on the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center's Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts. Post-it notes and Paris, men and Manolos, brunch and Mr. Big, they're all here, live on stage, like it's 1999 all over again.
