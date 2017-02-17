Octagon Yeovil date for critically acclaimed tenor Ian Bostridge
One of the world's greatest tenors, Ian Bostridge, is to sing the role of the Evangelist in Bach's choral masterpiece St Matthew Passion at the Octagon Theatre, Yeovil on 8th March as part of a UK tour. He joins the critically-acclaimed choir and period instrumentalists of Armonico Consort, conducted by Christopher Monks, in the dramatic story of betrayal and sacrifice, courage and conviction.
