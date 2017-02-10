Norfolk and Norwich Festival reveals its full line-up for May arts extravaganza

From a giant moon casting its glow upon lunar-inspired performances to a double decker bus taking people on a theatrical journey around the city, there are lots of colourful and quirky events to entertain audiences during this year's Norfolk & Norwich Festival. The full line-up for the May 2017 arts extravaganza has just been announced, and artistic director William Galinsky said there was lots of festival fun for everyone.

