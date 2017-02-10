No chance of snoozing through this Fo...

No chance of snoozing through this Fort Worth Symphony concert

The energy quotient was exceptionally high at Friday night's concert of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra . A new piece from Colombia tested the sonic limits of Bass Hall, there were thunderous peals generated by Saint-Saens' "Organ Symphony," and even the relatively more restrained Dvorak cello concerto was not lacking in forceful fortissimos.

