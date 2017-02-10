Musica Viva International Concert Sea...

Musica Viva International Concert Season 2017: Eighth Blackbird - Llewellyn Hall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

All praise to Musica Viva for securing Eighth Blackbird for the first tour of 2017. The Chicago ensemble are foremost in the field of contemporary classical ensembles, and their well-chosen program provided a truly refreshing beginning to the musical year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc... 4 hr RedhorseWoman 25
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 6 hr Spike 66
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 25 Jace 95
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Feb 24 devlin 17
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Feb 23 RedhorseWoman 219
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A... Feb 22 BestPharrtz 1
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Feb 22 Spike 96
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,451 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC