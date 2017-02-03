Music festivals, new Peck dance top SPAC lineup
Russian, French and American music festivals, singers from the Metropolitan Opera and choreographer Justin Peck's newest work, "The Times Are Racing," a ballet danced in sneakers, are coming to the stage this summer at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|496
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC