Murder and Redemption review: Pekka Kuusisto and Sam Amidon...
Not one, but two guests headed the first Australian Chamber Orchestra program for this year. Violinist Pekka Kuusistoa is a familiar figure with this organisation, generally fronting an unusual program; folk musician Sam Amidona makes his debut with the ensemble and enjoys the usual flawless support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|Christian
|495
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC