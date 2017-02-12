Murder and Redemption and Music Under the Moon: A combination of sounds
In homage to his hero, Tan Dun conducted Bartok's savagely modernist suite from The Miraculous Mandarin with the SSO. By coincidence, both the SSO and ACO opened the year exploring "art music" and "folk music", each also carrying a message about patriarchy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Phart Piously
|33
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|PrufSammy
|84
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Sat
|whatley
|531
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 9
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC