Mozart meets his match: Stage hit 'Amadeus' comes to screen

Lucian Msamati and Adam Gillen, right, the stars of the theatre play Amadeus, pose for a photograph in London, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Britain's National Theatre has a sold-out hit with a revival of Peter Shaffer's play about bad-boy genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, played by Gillen, and his jealous rival Antonio Salieri, played by Msamati, composer to the 18th-century Viennese court.

