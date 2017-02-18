Mostly Other People Do The Killing - Loafer's Hollow
Those merry provocateurs of jazz who call themselves Mostly Other People Do The Killing are back literally bigger and badder than before. Their latest salvo is Loafer's Hollow - which refers to the burg now called Library, PA - and it's most closely related to 2013's Red Hot as MOPDTK once again expands to include Dave Taylor on bass trombone, banjo captain Brandon Seabrook and Steven Bernstein filling in the trumpet chair for the recently departed Peter Evans.
