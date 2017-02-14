More than 100 people meet, rehearse and perform classical concert in one day
MORE than 100 amateur singers, who had never before met, rehearsed and performed one of classical music's greatest works in a single day and raised A 2,500 for charity. About 125 singers ranging in age from nine to 86 joined the tenth anniversary Wantage Come and Sing Messiah concert at the town's Beacon hall on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|6 min
|Alank
|40
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Great lover
|114
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Tue
|Aneirin
|8
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
|Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09)
|Feb 11
|Phart Piously
|33
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Feb 11
|whatley
|531
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC