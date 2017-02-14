More than 100 people meet, rehearse a...

More than 100 people meet, rehearse and perform classical concert in one day

MORE than 100 amateur singers, who had never before met, rehearsed and performed one of classical music's greatest works in a single day and raised A 2,500 for charity. About 125 singers ranging in age from nine to 86 joined the tenth anniversary Wantage Come and Sing Messiah concert at the town's Beacon hall on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

