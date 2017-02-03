More classical music to come as Whistler Chamber Music Society forms

First show The Arbutus Ensemble performed at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in October, the Whistler Chamber Music Society's inaugural event. Alison Hunter, Laurie Van Leeuwen , and classics-loving resident Jane Reid believe the time is right to establish such a music society, with the aim of "filling the gap" in the resort in the winter, fall and spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pique News Magazine.