Mezzo Jamie Barton enjoys playing 'truly evil' witch

20 hrs ago

" Poor Rusalka! The water nymph heroine of Antonin Dvorak's best-known opera never stands a chance against the witch Jezibaba " especially as played to the hilt by the powerhouse mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton. "She's one of the few characters I've encountered who is truly evil," Barton said in an interview at the Metropolitan Opera, where she is performing in the new Mary Zimmerman production.

