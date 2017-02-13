London's Immersive Sweeney Todd Start...

London's Immersive Sweeney Todd Starts Cooking Off-Broadway Tonight

The Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd : The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim , book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond , directed by Bill Buck hurst, begins performances tonight, February 14, 2017 and officially opens on March 1, 2017 at the Barrow Street Theatre . Tickets are now on sale through August 13, 2017.

