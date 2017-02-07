Leeds Castle Classical Concert to feature Bearsted soprano Katie Bird ...

The Garrison Artillery Volunteers, who fire three Second World War 25-pounder guns, will be taking part in the popular annual concert this year, which will be on Saturday, July 8. Their impressive gunsfire opens the events and will be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for the rousing finale of the 1812 Overture and National Anthem. Troop commander Iain Sherring said: "Firing our 25-pounder guns at the Leeds Castle Classical Concert is a unique privilege.

