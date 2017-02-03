LAUNCH: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will be at Torre Abbey on Saturday

The aim of the project is to encourage families from Torbay regardless of musical standard to come together to share the joy of music-making in the local community, experience playing in an ensemble and to create brand new pieces of music from scratch. The BSO Family Orchestra is open to everyone whatever their musical interest or standard, from singing to tapping to the beat, from experienced musicians to those of you who have just started to learn an instrument.

