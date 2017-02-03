LAUNCH: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will be at Torre Abbey on Saturday
The aim of the project is to encourage families from Torbay regardless of musical standard to come together to share the joy of music-making in the local community, experience playing in an ensemble and to create brand new pieces of music from scratch. The BSO Family Orchestra is open to everyone whatever their musical interest or standard, from singing to tapping to the beat, from experienced musicians to those of you who have just started to learn an instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is South Devon.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|59 min
|Veritas 69
|534
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|5 hr
|red blood relative
|71
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|interested
|119
|Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo...
|16 hr
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|17 hr
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC