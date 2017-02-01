Kronos Quartet adding new chapters to legendary career

1 Kronos Quartet: The Bay Area group is renowned equally for its virtuosity and the staggering breadth of thought-provoking works it has tackled and artists with whom it has collaborated, from composers John Adams, Terry Riley and Philip Glass to Paul McCartney, Bjork and Nine Inch Nails. More of the same is in store when the SFJazz Center in San Francisco hosts the annual Kronos Festival beginning Feb. 2. The three-day event pairs the quartet with such artists as Iranian singer Masha Vahdat and the San Francisco Girls Chorus, singer/composer Van Dyke Parks and Soo Yeon Lyuh , Iranian composer Sahba Aminikia and Vietnamese musician Van-Anh Vo.

