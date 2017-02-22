Komla Dumor remembered with Classical Music Concert
After three years of his painful departure to eternity, the family of the late ace broadcaster Komla Dumor's in partnership with the Komla Dumor Foundation on Tuesday held a classic music concert to solemnly commemorate his 3rd anniversary. ' The event at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra was attended by friends and family of the late broadcaster with the former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Arts, and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie in attendance.
