Kicking some brass! Award-winning trumpeter set to perform in Cambridge

Alison Balsom, just married to film director Sam Mendes and recently returned from her New York Phil debut, speaks ahead of Cambridge Corn Exchange recital Whichever way you look at it, it's been an extraordinary year for Corn Exchange Artist in Residence Alison Balsom. She was awarded an O.B.E. in the Queen's Birthday Honours last summer; in January, the three-time Classical BRITS winning trumpeter fulfilled a lifetime ambition by playing alongside the New York Philharmonic; and just a few weeks ago she married the legendary stage and film director Sam Mendes , best known for films such as James Bond and American Beauty.

