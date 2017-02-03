Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dr...

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring X Factor's Joe McElderry, comes to Dartford

X Factor's Joe McElderry will don the famous coat of many colours as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat touches back down in Kent. Joe, who won the sixth series of the ITV show back in 2009, debuted last year for his first major stage role.

