Jazz and classical come together at snowcapped PyeongChang
John Beasley, MONK'estra, Son Yeol-um, Ahn Sook-sun bring hodgepodge of musical ideas to PyeongChang Winter Music Festival The PyeongChang Winter Music Festival, the winter edition of the annual Great Mountains Music Festival, returns this year once again with an offering of jazz and classical music. Launched last year to promote the area as a hub of cultural activities ahead of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the music festival will be held Feb. 15 - Feb. 19 at the Alpensia Concert Hall.
