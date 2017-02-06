Japanese engineer sought out by concert halls to shape sound

In this Oct. 23, 2003, file photo, the Walt Disney Concert Hall opens with Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic in "The Rite of Spring," in Los Angeles. Japanese acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota's talents are coveted by concert halls worldwide that increasingly are opting for new, more interactive ways to enjoy classical music in so-called "vineyard-style" venues, where audiences surround the stage to listen to and watch performers up close, and can feel more democratically that they are part of the music, being seen themselves and at times responding.

