Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway Triumph
The Hollywood star and Annaleigh Ashford lead a fantastic cast in a knockout production of Stephen Sondheim's musical about the pleasures and pain of making art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc...
|7 hr
|Jace
|3
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|devlin
|17
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|19 hr
|RedhorseWoman
|219
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|Wed
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Wed
|Spike
|96
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 21
|FH Chandler
|93
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Feb 17
|True Christian wi...
|535
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC