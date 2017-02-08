Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Tonys Ineligibility for 'Sunday in the Park With George': "It's Exciting"
Annaleigh Ashford added, "We have a line in the show: 'The art of making art.' That's really why we walk in the door every day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|5 hr
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|526
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC