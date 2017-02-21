Hear Live Classical Music with the Sherman Symphony Orchestra
SHERMAN, TX Saturday night, February 25th, Texomans are invited to the Sherman Symphony Orchestra production playing Haydn, Wagner, and Rachmaninov. GRAYSON COUNTY, TX - A Howe high school senior is proving it takes determination and a great idea to make a big difference.
