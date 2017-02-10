Guitars star in intimate concert

Guitars star in intimate concert

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

AS I walked through the snow and deeply sub-zero temperature to the Italian Cultural Centre on Thursday, I anticipated some hot music. The program was wildly eclectic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 16 min wow 91
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... 22 min wow 2
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) 14 hr Phart Piously 33
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) Sat whatley 531
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 9 True Christian wi... 5
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Feb 3 True Christian wi... 424
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC