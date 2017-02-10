Guitars star in intimate concert
AS I walked through the snow and deeply sub-zero temperature to the Italian Cultural Centre on Thursday, I anticipated some hot music. The program was wildly eclectic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|16 min
|wow
|91
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|22 min
|wow
|2
|Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Phart Piously
|33
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Sat
|whatley
|531
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 9
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC