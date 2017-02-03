Fire breaks out at Kuwait's new performing arts center

Firefighters work at the site of a fire at the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center in Kuwait City, Kuwait, the oil-rich country's recently opened performing arts center on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The official Kuwait News Agency said no one was hurt in Monday's fire at the center that opened in early November at a reported cost of more than $700 million.

