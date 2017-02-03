Fire breaks out at Kuwait's new perfo...

Fire breaks out at Kuwait's new performing arts center

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Firefighters work at the site of a fire at the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center in Kuwait City, Kuwait, the oil-rich country's recently opened performing arts center on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The official Kuwait News Agency said no one was hurt in Monday's fire at the center that opened in early November at a reported cost of more than $700 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) 1 hr Teleologist 497
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Feb 3 True Christian wi... 424
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Jan 16 Jake999 1,515
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC