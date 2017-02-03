ECM Brings Gesualdo into the 21st Century
Nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Classical Compendium," ECM's Gesualdo pairs arrangements of the haunting music of Carlo Gesualdo da Venosa with Gesualdo-inspired works by living composers Brett Dean and Erkki-Sven Tuur . If at least one of those contemporary works, performed by Tonu Kaljuste's justly famed Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, is not exactly what you'd expect, the "compendium" as a whole is unfailingly beautiful and engaging.
