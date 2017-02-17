Duo Attitude

Duo Attitude

Formed in 2012 by violinist Nihat Agdac and pianist Emil Duncumb, after performing in the master-classes of artists such as Maxim Vengerov and Thomas Brandis, the Duo Attitude has already appeared in important venues all over Europe and it is quickly establishing itself as one of the most dynamic and talented violin-piano duos around. For the recital at The Shoe Factory, Nicosia, on Thursday 23 February 2017, the Duo will perform works by Schubert, Brahms, Franck and Szymanowski.

