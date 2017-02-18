Fulfilling a longstanding ambition, Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center will now host ongoing art exhibitions. The first "Art @ The Max" features work by eight prominent Detroit artists, up through April 12. DSO hosts art exhibition by Detroit artists Fulfilling a longstanding ambition, Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center will now host ongoing art exhibitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.