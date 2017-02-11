Drake Students Get Lesson in Modern M...

Drake Students Get Lesson in Modern Music

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV

Although not officially teachers yet, close to 30 Drake University music education majors are learning ways to implement a new style of teaching into their future classrooms.They are trading in classical music for pop and rock. "Normally I play either classical or jazz and certainly not pop music," smiles freshman music education major Brogan Kearney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 3 hr interested 87
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) 11 hr Phart Piously 33
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) Sat whatley 531
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 9 True Christian wi... 5
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Feb 3 True Christian wi... 424
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Jan 16 Jake999 1,515
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,481 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC