Does your pet have what it takes to b...

Does your pet have what it takes to be a star?

15 hrs ago

Is your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Luciano Pavarotti or Maria Callas? Do they have star quality like Leonardo DiCaprio or Meryl Streep? If you think so, they could win a place in the spotlight in the romantic opera La Boheme, coming to the Watford Colosseum on March 15. Award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent, from the Opera and Ballet International, says: "People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. "The first time was 20-years-ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

