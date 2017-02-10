Delight in music the world over
At the Ballarat Central Uniting Church last week the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne produced another great performance, remaining true to their motto "Classical Music the World Over". The outstanding musicianship, energy and delight in performance remain signature characteristics of this small touring ensemble, supplemented by a couple of local musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|9 min
|Jace
|43
|Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc...
|6 hr
|Jace
|18
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|Jace
|95
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 24
|devlin
|17
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|RedhorseWoman
|219
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|Feb 22
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC