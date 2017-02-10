County News: More stars to appear in tribute to Dame Vera Lynn on 100th birthday
Classical singing sensation Aled Jones MBE and television star Bradley Walsh have been announced as the latest names to star in an exclusive show to honour Sussex resident and Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn. The variety show 100: A Tribute to Dame Vera Lynn will be held on March 18 at the famous London Palladium to celebrate Dame Vera's 100th birthday.
