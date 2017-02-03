Corrected Time for Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Concert

The gifted members of the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra will display their talent at a concert on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. This event will take place at the Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, located at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA. The ensemble, led by Maestra Rosalind Erwin, will perform J. Strauss's "Overture to Die Fledermaus"; Borodin's "Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor" and Dvo?k's "Symphony No.

