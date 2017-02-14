Clipper to buy BK rental from Jehovah...

Clipper to buy BK rental from Jehovaha s Witnesses for $88M

15 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

In its first move as a publicly traded company, Clipper Realty is buying an 11-story Brooklyn Heights rental building from the Jehovah's Witnesses for $87.5 million, the firm told The Real Deal . The David Bistricer-led real estate investment trust entered into an agreement to buy 107 Columbia Heights for $569 per square foot.

Chicago, IL

