Classical Pianist Igor Levit to Play ...

Classical Pianist Igor Levit to Play at Music Academy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the Santa Barbara recital debut of pianist Igor Levit at 7 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 9, at Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall. Levit, who has made his mark on the classical music world as "one of the most probing, intelligent and accomplished artists of the new generation" , turned heads when he nearly swept the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc... 1 hr True Christian wi... 8
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 2 hr True Christian wi... 6
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 10 hr Jace 95
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Fri devlin 17
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Thu RedhorseWoman 219
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A... Feb 22 BestPharrtz 1
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Feb 22 Spike 96
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC