Classical music show hits wrong note ...

Classical music show hits wrong note in 'extravagance' row

11 hrs ago

A 100,000 subsidised summer outdoor classical music concert in Sutton Park has been branded a costly vanity project by opposition councillors. The Conservative-run Royal Sutton Town Council agreed the subsidy for the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Proms in the Park concert and festival on the weekend of July 1 and 2. Sutton Coldfield residents and taxpayers will be able to buy tickets for a subsidised 10 for adults, with family and child concessions available.

