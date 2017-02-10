Classical Music News - Trump-et Bias
A study examining gender bias toward musical instrument choice was released by the Royal Albert Hall this week, in advance of female trumpeter Alison Balsom's return to the venue on 17 March 2017. Two thousand adults were asked whether they thought certain musical instruments were more likely to be played by a man or a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|wow
|99
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|17 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Phart Piously
|33
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Sat
|whatley
|531
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 9
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC