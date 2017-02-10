Classical Music News - Trump-et Bias

Classical Music News - Trump-et Bias

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Music and Vision Daily

A study examining gender bias toward musical instrument choice was released by the Royal Albert Hall this week, in advance of female trumpeter Alison Balsom's return to the venue on 17 March 2017. Two thousand adults were asked whether they thought certain musical instruments were more likely to be played by a man or a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music and Vision Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 3 hr wow 99
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... 17 hr True Christian wi... 3
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) Sat Phart Piously 33
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) Sat whatley 531
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 9 True Christian wi... 5
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Feb 3 True Christian wi... 424
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC