Classical music group aims to convey idealistic interaction

The Harlem String Quartet will be coming to IUP at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Gorell Recital Hall, located on the second floor of Sutton Hall. The group was founded in 2006 by the Sphinx Organization, and has since performed at the White House and around the globe, ranging from Europe to Africa.

