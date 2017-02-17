Classical music for everyone: NJSO go...

Classical music for everyone: NJSO goes to the movies this spring

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will accompany of screening of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Did your heart jump when Indiana Jones swung onto the screen and saved the day? Did you smile when Harry Potter entered Hogwarts' Great Hall for the first time? The music accompanying those scenes shaped the mood of the film and the moods of the viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 1 hr Dave Winner 146
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 4 hr red blood relative 92
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) Feb 17 True Christian wi... 535
News Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo... Feb 16 scientia potentia... 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC