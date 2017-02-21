Classical music can't be forced on kids: Amaan Ali
Mumbai: Sarod player Amaan Ali Bangash feels Indian classical music should not be forced upon children as it can become the reason for youth losing interest in the genre. Amaan, son of sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, says forcing the music on young generation in the name of "saving our culture" makes children all the more rebellious about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|5 hr
|ru4rill
|7
|Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc...
|13 hr
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|21 hr
|Jace
|95
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|devlin
|17
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|RedhorseWoman
|219
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|Feb 22
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC