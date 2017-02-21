Classical music can't be forced on ki...

Classical music can't be forced on kids: Amaan Ali

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Mumbai: Sarod player Amaan Ali Bangash feels Indian classical music should not be forced upon children as it can become the reason for youth losing interest in the genre. Amaan, son of sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, says forcing the music on young generation in the name of "saving our culture" makes children all the more rebellious about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 5 hr ru4rill 7
News Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc... 13 hr True Christian wi... 8
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 21 hr Jace 95
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Fri devlin 17
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) Feb 23 RedhorseWoman 219
News 21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A... Feb 22 BestPharrtz 1
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Feb 22 Spike 96
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC