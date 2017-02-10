Classical: Listen in Easton to hits from an 18th-century coffeehouse
Apollo's Fire, a Baroque orchestra from Cleveland, will take listeners back to an afternoon at a Leipzig coffeehouse Sunday at the Williams Center for the Arts in Easton. Apollo's Fire, a Baroque orchestra from Cleveland, will take listeners back to an afternoon at a Leipzig coffeehouse Sunday at the Williams Center for the Arts in Easton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|wow
|199
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|11 hr
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|12 hr
|Spike
|96
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Pessimistic1
|13
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Tue
|FH Chandler
|93
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Feb 17
|True Christian wi...
|535
|Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo...
|Feb 16
|scientia potentia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC