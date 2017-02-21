Classical concert turns dreams into a reality
The halls of the Victoria Conservatory of Music have been buzzing with more excitement than usual the last few weeks as the Spark to Flame concert draws near. The concert isn't just another performance in the music school's season; it's a chance for students to fulfill their dreams of some day being able to play with an orchestra.
