Can music bridge Middle Eastern discord?
Can an orchestra bring peace to the Middle East? It is, Daniel Barenboim insists, the wrong question; it was never the plan to use music as a tool for social change. Yet his West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, founded 18 years ago with the late Palestinian intellectual Edward Said in order to bring together young musicians from Israel, Palestine, the Middle East and north Africa, is surely the world's most controversial symphony orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc...
|15 hr
|Jace
|3
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|devlin
|17
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Thu
|RedhorseWoman
|219
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|Feb 22
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 21
|FH Chandler
|93
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|Feb 17
|True Christian wi...
|535
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC