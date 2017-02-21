Can music bridge Middle Eastern discord?

Can an orchestra bring peace to the Middle East? It is, Daniel Barenboim insists, the wrong question; it was never the plan to use music as a tool for social change. Yet his West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, founded 18 years ago with the late Palestinian intellectual Edward Said in order to bring together young musicians from Israel, Palestine, the Middle East and north Africa, is surely the world's most controversial symphony orchestra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.