Britons say economy their top concern, overtaking immigration-poll

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk to work during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. Britons are now more concerned about the economy than they are about terrorism or immigration, a survey showed on Tuesday, another sign that consumers are feeling increasingly worried about Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

