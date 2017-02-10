Boston Symphony Orchestra plans Tanglewood expansion
The Boston Symphony Orchestra is announcing a planned four-building expansion of Tanglewood, its leafy summer concert venue nestled in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. The $30 million building project will be the largest at the 80-year-old festival grounds since the opening of Ozawa Hall in 1994.
