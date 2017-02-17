Australian arts festival performances and Spain beckon creative Manawatu couple
The antipodes or geographical opposite of Palmerston North is the town of San Martin de Valdeiglesias, 70 kilometres west of Madrid in Spain. A musical performance celebrating the connection between Manawatu and that region of Spain is soon to make its mark at an arts festival in Australia, and later on the Iberian Peninsula itself.
