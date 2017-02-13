Artistic Director of Mesa Arts Center's Classical Music Series Zuill Bailey Wins Grammy Awards
Cellist Zuill Bailey, artistic director of Mesa Arts Center's Classical Music Inside Out Series, was recognized yesterday with Grammy awards for "Tales of Hemingway" by composer Michael Daugherty. Bailey received Grammy Awards for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Classical Compendium.
